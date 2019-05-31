LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Prosecutors in Niagara Falls just announced that they've caught the two men behind the murder of convenience store owner Ahmad Alsaid during a robbery last year.

They say surveillance video led them to William Coleman and Jonathan McEnnis, both of whom were on parole for armed robbery at the time.

Both men have been charged together with two counts of murder in the second degree, three counts of robbery in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Niagara County District Attorney, Caroline Wojtaszek said the arrests were possible because of the assistance of the Erie County Crime Analysis Center.

Family members thanked the police for the arrests. They say they feel safe for the first time since Ahmad was killed.

Jamie Dolliver, the daughter-in-law of Ahmad Alsaid described the relief she and her family felt after hearing there was an arrest in the murder on her father-in-law.

"It took a while for us to feel safe, but now we do and now we know that these criminals are gonna be behind bars where they belong and I hope they don't hurt any other families," Dolliver said at a press conference Friday.

A tentative court date has been set for November.

