Arrests made in connection to downtown Buffalo shooting early Saturday

A 25-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were shot on Pearl Street around 2 a.m. Saturday. Both were taken to ECMC.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a downtown shooting that happened early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

Two Buffalo residents, 23-year-old Kyle Mickens and 24-year-old Dalton Edge Jr., face charges that include attempted murder, second-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

A third person, 24-year-old Nicky Lofton of Buffalo, was arrested at the scene. Police say he was in possession of a loaded ghost gun.

A spokesperson for Buffalo Police says officers responded just after 2 a.m. to a downtown shooting in the 400 block of Pearl Street. The two suspects allegedly shot at a vehicle, striking two people.

A 25-year-old woman who was shot while inside the vehicle was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man who was shot outside of the vehicle was also taken to ECMC. He is listed in critical condition.