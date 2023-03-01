19-year-old and 15-year-old arrested in connection with Kia and Hyundai thefts in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls said two arrests have been made in a string of vehicle thefts in the city.
Niagara Falls Police Department said in the ongoing battle against these vehicle thefts they have made arrests in several recent cases.
They arrested 19-year-old, Michael Arcay from Buffalo for his alleged involvement with six car thefts that happened in and out of Niagara Falls within the past month.
NFPD said Arcay is facing these charges:
- one count of Grand Larceny 4th degree
- five counts of Unauthorized Use of A Motor Vehicle 3rd degree
- five counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree
- one count of Criminal Mischief 4th degree
- one count of Conspiracy 4th degree
- six violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law
The NFPD also arrested a 15-year-old girl from Niagara Falls for her alleged role in two thefts.
She is facing these charges:
- two counts of Grand Larceny 4th degree
- two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree
- one count of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle 3rd degree
- one count of Criminal Mischief 4th degree
- one count of Conspiracy 5th degree
NFPD said Arcay was issued appearance tickets for all the charges, was released, and is scheduled to appear in Niagara Falls City Court on March 6.
The 15-year-old was issued an appearance ticket and released to a parent. She is required to report to Niagara County probation.
