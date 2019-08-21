WARSAW, N.Y. — A Wyoming County woman is facing charges in a hit and run accident that injured two girls and killed their dog.

The 12-year-old is recovering from serious, non-life threatening injuries and the 14-year-old from minor injuries.

The accident happened last Thursday night on Dutch Hollow Rd. near Rt. 78 in the Town of Sheldon. Earlier this week, New York State Police say tips led them to locate the 2017 Cheverlot Trax they believe was involved. The vehicle had damaged to its passenger side mirror and head light.

Working with multiple vehicle dealerships, local businesses and the Wyoming County District Attorney's office, troopers were able to track the vehicle to Lauren M. Hall, 27, of Strykersville. Hall is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, leaving the scene of a serious personal injury accident, leaving the scene of injury to certain animals, moved from lane unsafely and criminal mischief.

She was arraigned and released under superivision of Wyoming County Probation and is due back in court next month.