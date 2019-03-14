NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery in North Tonawanda.

Officers were called to the Gulf Mart at 139 Main Street just after 7:30 pm.

Investigators say a male entered the store with a black mask, displayed a handgun and threatened the clerk demanding money.

The suspect fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. However, police discovered information about a possible vehicle involved in the robbery.

Around 10:17 pm, Town of Tonawanda Police encountered that vehicle on Ritchie Avenue in the town and took both occupants into custody.

Justin Robert Jenkins, 46, is charged robbery, menacing and petit larceny.

Heather Marie Jenkins, 45, is charged with robbery.

It is unknown at this time if this robbery is connected to the 12 robberies police are investigating in Erie and Niagara counties.