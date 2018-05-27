BUFFALO, NY - An arrest has been made in Sunday morning's hit and run incident that sent two pedestrians to the hospital.

Sebastian Rivera, 23, of Buffalo, has been charged with DWI, felony assault, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, and leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Buffalo Police say they responded to a hit and run call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, when a vehicle traveling north on Crestwood Avenue near Hertel Avenue left the road and hit two pedestrians.

Officers arrested Rivera shortly after, and are looking into whether "some type of dispute before the incident occurred."

