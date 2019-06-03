BUFFALO, N.Y. — A person is facing several charges after a head-on collision the 33 last October.

Buffalo police announced the arrest on Twitter on Tuesday evening. The department tweeted that the suspect was driving the wrong way on the inbound 33 near Locust Street when they hit another vehicle head-on on October 15, 2018.

The crash sent two people to the hospital.

The suspect now faces DWI and other charges. Police did not release the suspect's name.

