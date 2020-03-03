LOCKPORT, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in the death of a woman whose dismembered body was found in a vacant home in Niagara Falls five years ago.

An indictment was unsealed Tuesday morning in Niagara County Court in Lockport charging 36-year-old Yasin Abdu-Sabur with murder for the death of 46-year-old Terry Lynn Bills.

Niagara Falls Police were called to a vacant house on Willow Avenue the night of June 16, 2015 for a report of a possible dead body. Once they got there, they found the decomposing human remains of a woman.

Due to the gruesome nature of that crime, there was speculation that the person responsible for Bills' death was also responsible for the death of another woman whose body was found dismembered on August 25, 2012, 30 year old Loretta Jo Gates.

Before Gates disappeared, she left an apartment complex on Niagara Street in the Falls around 11pm. She told relatives she was going to a store across the street and would be back in 15 minutes.

She never returned.

Gates was killed at an unknown location and her body was dismembered. Parts of her body were found in both the Niagara River and Hyde Park.

"According to our investigation, the two murders were not committed by the same person", said Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek. "That determination helps us refocus on the murder of Loretta Gates and please know that we are equally comiitted to investigating and solving that gase as well. Loretta's family deserves justice, and we will diligently seek answers for them. Wojtaszek said Abdu-Sabur was serving time for another crime at the time of Gates' murder.

Abdu-Sabur was brought back to Niagara County from South Carolina where he was serving a sentence for domestic violence and child neglect.

2 On Your Side's Leanne Stuck will have reaction from the victim's family later today on Channel 2 News.