Arrest made in connection to vandalism at Tom Reed campaign office

CORNING, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in connection to a vandalism incident that happened in late August at the campaign office of U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, according to the congressman's office.

A brick was thrown through the front window on August 26, scattering shards of glass throughout the Corning office. Reed represents New York's 23rd District, but he is not seeking re-election.

"Today, we are incredibly thankful that our family can rest easier knowing the person who threatened and intimidated us this past fall has been arrested," Reed said in a statement Thursday night. "We continue to be grateful for the remarkable efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.

"We applaud the service of these dedicated men and women. We also want to thank the people of our community for their support throughout this ordeal – our family appreciates it more than you know. While this incident greatly impacted our family, we hope this starts the closure and healing process in this matter."

No further details were immediately available.