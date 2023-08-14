Arrest made in connection to July double homicide

The Buffalo Police Department announced the arrest of Clarence Thomas, 20, of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in connection to a double homicide that took place in the City of Buffalo at the end of July.

The Buffalo Police Department announced the arrest of Clarence Thomas, 20, of Buffalo, on the following charges: Murder in the Second Degree, a class A felony; one count of Assault in the First Degree, a class B felony; and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D felony.

Police report that officers responded to a shots fire call around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 on Isabelle Street. When they arrived three victims were found and taken to ECMC.

Demarkus Manners, 20, and Treyvon Flood, 20, of Buffalo died from the shooting. The third victim was treated and released from ECMC.