Arrest made in connection to fatal stabbing at NFTA train station

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in connection to Sunday morning's fatal stabbing that happened at the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's Utica Station.

NFTA Transit Police say that 29-year-old Contrelle Hornsby is now in custody. He is accused of stabbing 53-year-old Donnie Reese, who was rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he later died.

Hornsby is charged with second-degree murder. He was arraigned Thursday in Buffalo City Court.

NFTA Transit Police say their detectives are working with the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

The NFA on Sunday said the Utica station was closed for some time as police investigated the scene.