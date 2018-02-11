BATAVIA, N.Y. - The Batavia Police Department announced Friday they have made an arrest in connection with a murder that happened in July.

Richard Hanes, 36, of Batavia was arrested in connection with the murder of Raymond Morgan that happened on July 24, 2018.

Authorities became aware that Hanes was possibly a suspect after they received a tip two days after the murder.

Hanes is being charged with second degree murder. He is due back in court in January, 2019. The investigation is ongoing, authorities say they expect no additional arrests to be made.

