BUFFALO, N.Y. — There has been an arrest in connection with a hit-and-run crash that partially paralyzed Buffalo photographer Will Jones in June of 2017.

Larry Jones, 41, was in court Tuesday afternoon as an indictment was unsealed charging him with assault, speeding and reckless driving.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says Larry Jones (no relation to Will Jones) was serving time in Pennsylvania and they had to wait for that sentence to be over.

Flynn says he recently informed Will Jones about the major development in the case. "We explained it and he was grateful and happy that no one forgot about him," said Flynn.

WIll Jones is the owner of Black WNY, a local magazine dedicated to telling positive stories, and Xavier's Photography. He was injured in an accident on June 26, 2017 on Masten Avenue, near the corner of East Utica.