x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Arrest made in connection to fatal January shooting

Louis Goforth faces a second-degree murder charge, Buffalo Police said in a statement issued Thursday evening.
Credit: WGRZ
Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in January.

Louis Goforth faces a second-degree murder charge, Buffalo Police said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 on the 200 block of East Ferry Street, police said. Buffalo Police detectives said that a 39-year-old man, Mario Saddler, was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle.

Police said Saddler was declared dead at the scene.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the Erie Crime Analysis Center assisted the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit investigation, police said.

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

More Videos

In Other News

Arrest Wanted in Death of College Student

Before You Leave, Check This Out