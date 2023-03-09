Arrest made in connection to fatal January shooting

Louis Goforth faces a second-degree murder charge, Buffalo Police said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in January.

Louis Goforth faces a second-degree murder charge, Buffalo Police said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 on the 200 block of East Ferry Street, police said. Buffalo Police detectives said that a 39-year-old man, Mario Saddler, was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle.

Police said Saddler was declared dead at the scene.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the Erie Crime Analysis Center assisted the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit investigation, police said.