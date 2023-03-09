Arrest made in connection to fatal January shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in January.
Louis Goforth faces a second-degree murder charge, Buffalo Police said in a statement issued Thursday evening.
The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 on the 200 block of East Ferry Street, police said. Buffalo Police detectives said that a 39-year-old man, Mario Saddler, was shot multiple times while inside a vehicle.
Police said Saddler was declared dead at the scene.
The Erie County District Attorney’s Office and the Erie Crime Analysis Center assisted the Buffalo Police Homicide Unit investigation, police said.
RELATED VIDEO: