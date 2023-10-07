Arrest made in connection to Friday night shooting in Buffalo

The man who was shot was taken by ambulance to ECMC. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An arrest was made Saturday in connection to a shooting that happened Friday night in the City of Buffalo.

Buffalo Police announced that Shane Colbert, 25, of Buffalo has been charged with one felony count of assault, one felony count of criminal possession of a weapon, and one felony count of reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of East Delavan Avenue, a city spokesperson said. The two men involved had allegedly fought earlier in the day. Eventually, one of the men fired several shots, striking a 26-year-old man twice, while around children.