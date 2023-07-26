Arrest made at Erie County Correctional Facility following attempted smuggling

Kenneth Jefferson's visitor was allegedly seen by corrections officers tossing him a bag.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A visitor of the Erie County Correctional Facility has been arrested after an alleged smuggling attempt.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said that during a visit on July 25, corrections officers report seeing 30-year-old Amber Gurbacki of Buffalo tossing a bag to inmate Kenneth Jefferson, 29.

An officer went over to Jefferson who attempted to hide the bag under his clothes. He was searched, and officers found a small blue bag that contained drugs.

Gurbacki was charged with introducing dangerous contraband into a prison (a felony) and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jefferson was charged with possessing dangerous contraband in prison and concealing physical evidence, both felonies. He is also charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.