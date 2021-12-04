3 arrested after shooting in Buffalo overnight

Buffalo Police arrested three people, including a 16-year-old that was shot overnight in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said it arrested three people in connection with a shooting incident that happened early Saturday morning.

Police said a 16-year-old was shot and arrested along and two other juveniles after arriving at ECMC in a vehicle just before 3 a.m.

Authorities said all three were detained by ECMC police after a loaded handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle.

Detectives believe the shooting happened in the first block of Eller Avenue as the three were sitting inside the vehicle.

Police said the 16-year-old injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting a suspect or suspects is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.