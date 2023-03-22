x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Arrest has been made in connection to 96-year-old stabbed

Buffalo Police report Roger Ranney, 59, has been charged with assault and possession of a weapon.
Credit: barbraford - stock.adobe.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police announced an arrest made in connection to the stabbing of a 96-year-old man. 

Officers responded to a call around 11:30 a.m. on Monday on the 600 block of Washington Street. Officers say a 96-year-old man was approached and then slashed in the face by a man who then fled. 

Police say they were able to arrest the suspect several blocks away. 

Roger Ranney, 59, has been charged with assault in the second degree (a class "D" felony) and possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

The victim was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

13 YR Arrested in Connection to Assault

Before You Leave, Check This Out