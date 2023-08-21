Arraignment made in connection to attempted killing, assault on Broadway

Amari Atkins, 27, was arraigned on one count of attempted murder, one count of assault, and one count of gang assault.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is behind bars for a gang related attack that took place in the city.

Prosecutors say that Amari Atkins, 27, while acting with other unidentified people, intentionally attempted to cause the death of a victim by stabbing, kicking, and punching him. The alleged attack took place on Sunday, Aug. 2023 around 1:30 p.m. on Broadway near Deshler Street.

The 41-year-old victim was taken to ECMC for treatment where he remains with serious injuries.

On Monday, Atkins was arraigned on one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree and one count of Gang Assault in the First Degree (Class “B” violent felonies).