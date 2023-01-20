Arraignment held for alleged shooter at methadone treatment center

48-year-old Jeremy Griffin was arraigned Friday morning. Griffin faces 6 separate counts, including attempted murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeremy Griffin is facing six separate counts, including attempted murder.

The following charges for the 48-year-old include:

one count of attempted murder in the second degree (Class “B” violent felony);

one count of attempted assault in the first degree (Class “C” violent felony)

one count of assault in the second degree (Class “D” felony);

one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree (Class “D” felony);

one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (Class “D” felony); and

one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree (Class “A” misdemeanor).

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn gave new information about what happened on Nov. 10.

Allegedly before Griffin stops at the methadone treatment clinic, a friend took Griffin to an apartment complex on Pennsylvania Avenue. There he went up the stairwell of the apartment complex and got into an altercation with a woman living there.

Griffin shot the woman in the upper thigh; the woman then ran into her apartment, where her children were inside. Griffin ran up the stairwell again, shooting multiple rounds into the door.