TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station and convenience store.

Police were called to the Sunoco at 2546 Niagara Falls Boulevard just after 6:30 Monday morning.

Police say a white man wearing a hoodie and black ski mask entered the store and displayed a black handgun.

He took an underdetermined amount of money and fled the store on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 716-879-6633 or the department’s confidential tip line at 716-879-6606.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Sheriff: NC Mom Walks In On Man Molesting Her 7-Year-Old Daughter

One dead after shooting outside community center during family party

East Aurora woman accused of trying to hire hit man to maim ex-boyfriend