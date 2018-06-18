BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man is facing drug charges after an anonymous tip prompted the combined efforts of three agencies in the investigation.

Francisco Valencia, 38, of Buffalo, was arrested and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic and a felony count criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell after police searched a residence on West Avenue on June 18.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement from the Sheriff's Narcotics Unit, the NFTA Police, and the Buffalo Police narcotics unit executed the search and found roughly one ounce of heroin and almost $15,000.00 in cash.

Three children ages eight, 11, and 15 were reportedly home at the time of the raid.

Valencia was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and cited for unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of fireworks.

The Sheriff's Office says Valencia had a prior drug-related conviction where he was sentenced to five years of probation.

© 2018 WGRZ