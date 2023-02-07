Allegany County man faces animal cruelty, kidnapping charges

A burned, dead dog was found, along with other items related to the alleged incidents.

Example video title will go here for this video

FILLMORE, N.Y. — A Fillmore man faces animal cruelty and kidnapping charges in connection to events that allegedly happened Wednesday night.

Jeremy J. Vankuren, 33, was arrested Thursday by New York State Police. He has been charged with two felonies — kidnapping and aggravated animal cruelty — and three misdemeanors: menacing, torturing/injuring failure to provide sustenance, and obstruction of governmental administration.

State police said they received a complaint of possible animal cruelty on Wednesday night. An investigation into Vankuren having people over at his County Route 23 home in the Town of Hume followed.

RELATED ARTICLE: Former UB football players arraigned on animal cruelty charges

"Vankuren forcefully restrained a 28-year-old victim to a chair outside the residence," state police said, adding that, "Vankuren then took his red-nosed pitbull and put it into a burning barrel in front of the victim. The victim was held against their will for multiple hours."

A search warrant was executed at Vankuren's home, where a burned, dead dog was found, along with other items related to the alleged incidents.

Vankuren was arraigned in Town of Hume Court. He was remanded to the Allegany County Jail. He is due in court on July 13.

The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office and the Allegany County SPCA assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.