Angola man arrested for allegedly breaking into a Chautauqua County home

Matthew Kennedy allegedly broke a door to get into a Town of Villenova home Monday morning, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

SOUTH DAYTON, N.Y. — An Erie County man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a Chautauqua County home Monday morning, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Kennedy of Angola has been charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, reckless endangerment of property and two counts of harassment.

Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a Ball Hill Road home in the Town of Villenova for reports of an unwanted man causing damage to property.

When deputies arrived on scene they say Kennedy was still in the home and was taken into custody without further incident.

An investigation at the scene allegedly determined that Kennedy entered the home by breaking in a door. Once inside, deputies say Kennedy allegedly started damaging windows, cabinets and other items in the house.

The sheriff's office says that the homeowners confronted Kennedy who allegedly kicked and attacked both homeowners.