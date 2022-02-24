Amherst woman sentenced for Capitol riot involvement

Traci Sunstrum, 45, was sentenced to three years probation, 30 days of home confinement, and has to pay $500 in restitution.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst woman was sentenced Thursday for her involvement in the Capitol riots in January of 2021.

She pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol building.

On Wednesday, another WNY resident was charged for his role in U.S. Capitol riots.