AMHERST, NY - An Amherst woman is facing charges after police say she drove her vehicle into an Amherst Police officer.

According to Amherst Police, officers responded to reports of a woman screaming around 5 a.m. Saturday in the vicinity of Leonore and Longmeadow roads. Officers say discovered Makaela Alexander, 24, of Amherst in a car with a small cut on her chin.

Police say Alexander's license was suspended and she was not cooperating with officers. She then drove her car in reverse, knocking over Officer Heather Caputi.

Alexander fled the scene in the car, which was found later that day in a nearby residential backyard.

Alexander surrounded to police Monday, and appeared in court on charges of attempted aggravated assault of an officer with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, unlawfully fleeing, aggravated unlicensed operation, and other vehicle and traffic violations.

She remains held at the Erie County Holding Center on $5000 bail or $25000 bond.

