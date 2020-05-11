Amherst resident gets time served for possessing a machine gun

Rejjie Ni, 24, of Shanghai, China was sentenced to time served of 11 months by US District Court Judge Lawrence Vilardo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst resident and native of Shanghai, China, was sentenced to 11 months of time served for his conviction of possessing a machine gun.

Amherst Police were called to 24-year-old Rejjie Ni's apartment on March 18, 2019 for a report of a large number of firearms in his apartment. During the execution of search warrant of his residence, officers recovered 33 rifles, two shotguns, and numerous rounds of ammunition, including armor piercing bullets.

One of the weapons, a semi-automatic rifle, was found under Ni's bed. Expert analysis found that Ni converted the semi-automatic rifle into a fully automatic machine gun.