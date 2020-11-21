Amherst Police warn residents about recent increase in car larcenies

Police say they have seen an increase in theft from vehicles throughout the Town of Amherst over the past few days.

Police say they have seen an increase in theft from vehicles throughout the Town of Amherst over the past few days. In most cases, police say the vehicles were left unlocked when the theft occurred.

The Amherst Police Department is reminding residents to not leave keys or valuables in the car.

Residents are also being encouraged to review any home security footage they may have to monitor for suspicious activity. Any suspicious activity should be reported to the police.