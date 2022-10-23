x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Amherst Police warn of texting scam

Police said the scam has been circulating around and advertising that the Amherst Police Department has clothing for sale.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is aware for a text scam and is warning residents.

Police said the scam has been circulating around and advertising that the Amherst Police Department has clothing for sale.

The Amherst Police Department said it will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations. 

Police are warning people to not click links in messages advertising a clothing sale for the department. 

If you are the victim of a scam, contact your local police department to file a criminal report.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

30-year-old man recovering after being shot multiple times on Genesee Street Friday night

Before You Leave, Check This Out