Amherst Police warn of texting scam

Police said the scam has been circulating around and advertising that the Amherst Police Department has clothing for sale.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is aware for a text scam and is warning residents.

Police said the scam has been circulating around and advertising that the Amherst Police Department has clothing for sale.

The Amherst Police Department said it will never solicit the public to purchase items or ask for donations.

Police are warning people to not click links in messages advertising a clothing sale for the department.