AMHERST, NY — Detectives are looking to identify a suspect accused of stealing from an Amherst store on May 12.

Amherst Police released a picture from surveillance footage of a black female.

The woman fled the scene in a red or orange Chevy Cruze, according to Amherst Police.

Amherst Police are asking anyone with information to call the Detective Bureau at 716-689-1329 or email to tips@apdny.org or text 562-TIPS and reference AMH 18-827444 DQ.

