Amherst Police to hand out Kia wheel locks to residents

Law enforcement agencies across the country have seen an increase in Kia vehicle thefts after a video was shared on social media showing steps on how to steal Kias.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department says it has received a shipment of about 100 wheel locks from Kia in response to the recent thefts of certain Kia models.

The Kia models that are affected were produced between 2011-2022 and require a key in the ignition.

Any resident in the Town of Amherst that owns one of the affected Kia models can bring their vehicle and proof of Amherst residency to the police department to receive their wheel lock. There is no charge for the locks and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to Amherst residents.

Last month, four teenagers were killed in the City of Buffalo when a KIA vehicle they were driving, believed to be stolen, crashed on the on-ramp from the 33 to the 198. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody.