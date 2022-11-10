Amherst Police to hand out Kia wheel locks to residents

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department says it has received a shipment of about 100 wheel locks from Kia in response to the recent thefts of certain Kia models.
Law enforcement agencies across the country have seen an increase in Kia vehicle thefts after a video was shared on social media showing steps on how to steal Kias.
The Kia models that are affected were produced between 2011-2022 and require a key in the ignition.
Any resident in the Town of Amherst that owns one of the affected Kia models can bring their vehicle and proof of Amherst residency to the police department to receive their wheel lock. There is no charge for the locks and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis to Amherst residents.
Last month, four teenagers were killed in the City of Buffalo when a KIA vehicle they were driving, believed to be stolen, crashed on the on-ramp from the 33 to the 198. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old male was taken into custody.
Kia America issued a statement shortly after the accident that said:
"Kia America joins the Buffalo community in mourning the tragic crash involving six local teenagers early Monday morning, apparently the result of a theft of a Kia Sportage Sunday evening.
Kia is aware of the recent trend amongst our youth- encouraged by social media- that target certain Kia cars with a steel key and 'turn-to-start' ignition systems. In many cases, the vehicles are stolen solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless and dangerous manner. Such criminal conduct endangers our local communities and violates property rights of the vehicle owner. The Buffalo PD has not yet released all pertinent details from its investigation that will allow us to connect this particular instance with this larger societal trend."