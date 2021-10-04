Amherst Police seeking help in "shots fired" incident on Monday

Police responded to multiple "shots fired" calls around 2:25 p.m. on Monday.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is seeking information from the public following a shots fired incident on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to multiple shots fired reports around 2:25 p.m. in the Eggertsville Neighborhood.

Witnesses at the scene told officers a man fired multiple shots near the roadway. He then fled the area in a vehicle, according to witnesses.

No injuries are apparent at the time, and this is not believed to be a random attack.