The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing packages from an Amherst residence. Police say the man has stolen several packages throughout the Town of Amherst.

The man is pictured in surveillance photos below was a passenger in a black Ford Escape. He is white, weights about 175 pounds, and is 5 foot 10 inches.

Amherst Police Department

If anyone recognizes this man, or has any additional information related to this crime is asked to contact the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1336. The bureau can also be contacted by email at tips@apdny.org or by text at (716) 562-TIPS, referencing AMH 19-949904-PA

