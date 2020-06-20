x
Amherst Police looking to identify individual following theft at Main Street store

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information related to the incident is asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau.
Credit: Amherst Police Department

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is looking to identify a male related to a theft from a Main Street store on June 11.

Police are looking for a white male with dark hair and glasses. He is pictured in surveillance photos above carrying an oversized bag.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information related to the incident is asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1329 or email tips@apdny.org. You can also text (716) 562-TIPS and reference AMH 20-032327-DQ.

