AMHERST, N.Y. β€” The Amherst Police are asking the community for help in identifying a suspect who stole a bicycle from a Transit Road Grocery Store on July 23, 2023.

The bike was an employees transportation to and from work. The man caught on camera appeared to have a limp when walking.