WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating another threat towards Transit Middle School.

Police were called to the school Thursday morning. Officers completed a search of the school and surrounding area but nothing was found.

Police say students and staff were not in any danger.

There have been a total of three threats aimed at the school this week.

A mother and student spoke with 2 On Your Side but did not want to be identified because of their concerns.

"Honestly my daughter is not feeling very secure about going to school tomorrow," she said.

The student says the bomb threats have become a disruption as many students are trying to prepare for upcoming Regents exams.

"It’s sometimes becoming a disruption to our day because police had to come and search our school to see if it’s real."

The student and parent shared concerns about why police have not found the person responsible.

"Why isn’t anyone figuring out who’s doing these things, is it one kid is it, multiple kids?."

"I believe that they will have an answer to our situation shortly," said Amherst Police Captain James McNamara.

Once again the district put out a statement similar to the statements released after previous incidents:

The Williamsville Central School District is working diligently with the Amherst Police to resolve the incidents that have occurred at Transit Middle this week. There is an active investigation underway and no further information can be shared at this time. Every threat to the safety of students and staff is taken seriously and when the perpetrator(s) are identified, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The school day is continuing as normal at Transit Middle with a police presence on-site. After school and evening, activities will continue as scheduled.

On Wednesday, Williamsville School Superintendent Dr. Scott Martzloff sent a message to parents and referred to "another" threatening message about bombing the school that was found written in a bathroom just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding these threats is asked to contact the Amherst Police Dept at 716-689-1311.