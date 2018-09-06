AMHERST, N.Y. - Amherst Police are investigating an alleged assault that occurred at Chuck E. Cheese's Saturday.

Police say just after 1 p.m. Saturday, they received a call regarding an assault at the Harlem Road location.

Officers were told at the scene that a physical altercation between two female employees led to the termination of one of them. That employee allegedly returned later in the day with two unknown females to confront the employee, leading to another fight that, resulted in minor injuries.

The three women reportedly fled in an unknown vehicle before officers arrived.

The incident is now under investigation.

