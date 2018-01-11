AMHERST, N.Y. - Amherst Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police say a male suspect entered the Citizens Bank at 3180 Sheridan Drive in Amherst, presented the bank teller a note demanding money and took an undetermined amount of money.

The robber left the bank in an unknown location.

The male is being described as a white male, 25-30 years of age, weighing 160 pounds, 5'7" - 5'8" tall, and clean shaven with a slim build.

He was wearing a dark grey puffy coat with a hood, dark jeans and he had a black backpack on.

If anyone has any information you are asked to contact the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 716-689-1329 or 716-689-1342.

