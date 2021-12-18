Amherst Police investigate alleged teen sex assault as Nichols students, alumni protest

Protests have been ramping up lately over an allegation of sexual assault involving a teenager. Amherst Police say they are investigating the matter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday afternoon, Nichols School alumni organized a rally to support student protests.

On Monday, about 200 Nichols students walked out of school, protesting the school’s lack of action regarding allegations that a student was sexually assaulted by another student off campus.

In a statement from the Erie County District Attorney's office, a spokesperson wrote "our office, along with the Amherst Police Department, is investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred at a residence in Amherst related to the walkout protest at Nichols School."

Christen Clifford, a 1989 graduate of Nichols, stood outside the school and addressed reporters.

"We are here today because Nichols School has a long history of putting power and prestige over the health and welfare of their students," she said. "We are here today to support the students that are protesting the lack of action by Nichols administration."

She added: "We are here because the students deserve a safe environment in school, and we are here as alumni to ask the school to give the students a safe environment."

Liza Mohr, a member of the Class of 1994, said, "We have to listen to the students, we have to listen to survivors, we have to recognize how important these issues are to address all the time, everyday."

Nichols School director of marketing Jennifer Bamann issued the following statement:

"Nichols more than respects the rights of our alumni and students to assemble, it promotes those rights, which are fundamental in our curriculum and our values as a school. However, student concern is about an event that allegedly happened off-campus, not during school hours, and is part of a police investigation. Our campus is and continues to be a safe place where our students' well-being is always paramount."