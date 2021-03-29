Amherst Police warn of purse-snatching trend in parking lots

Overall, Amherst Police say there have been five purse-snatching incidents in the past two weeks in area parking lots, with the latest incident happening Sunday.

AMHERST, N.Y. — For a second straight day, Amherst Police reported a purse snatching in the parking lot of the Walmart on Sheridan Drive.

Sunday's incident happened at 6:20 p.m. The suspect, who fled in a red SUV, was described as a Black male in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and with a thin build.

Overall, Amherst Police say there have been five purse-snatching incidents in the past two weeks in area parking lots. They are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings and to not leave items unattended in shopping carts.

Saturday's incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Sheridan Drive Walmart. Police say the suspects were described as Black men in their 20s. One man wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other a red hat.

Amherst Police say the men fled in a four-door sedan that had been reported as stolen in the City of Buffalo.