Amherst Police: purse snatchers flee scene in car reported as stolen

Police say the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Sheridan Drive Walmart. They left in a 4-door sedan had been reported as stolen in the City of Buffalo.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two men who snatched a purse in a Walmart parking lot fled the scene in a car that had been reported stolen, according to Amherst Police.

Police say the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. at the Sheridan Drive Walmart. The suspects were described as Black men in their 20s. One man wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, and the other a red hat.

Amherst Police say the men fled in a four-door sedan that had been reported as stolen in the City of Buffalo.

An investigation is underway. Police are asking who anyone witnessed the incident or has information to contact Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.