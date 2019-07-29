GETZVILLE, N.Y. — Town of Amherst Police are investigating a house party involving minors where alcohol and marijuana were allegedly present.

Police say they received an anonymous complaint Friday that there was an underage party at a residence on King Anthony Way in Getzville. The report states the complainant told police there were about 30 teens at the residence and there were alcoholic beverages and marijuana at the party.

When officers arrived, they say they saw several teens running from the rear of the home. They detected an odor of marijuana near the residence and saw several empty bottles of alcohol inside.

At least eight juveniles under the age of 16 were inside. They were turned over to the custody of their parents/guardians.

The homeowner, Danielle D. Dziura, 37, of Getzville, was arrested and charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Dzuira was arraigned arraigned in court. Her next court date is August 21.