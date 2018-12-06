Amherst Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shots fired incident that caused several schools to be placed in lockout mode Friday.

Investigators say Brandon Wallace, 29, of Buffalo was arrested in the city of Buffalo on Monday. Police say the arrest was made possible in part because of tips from the public.

Wallace is facing weapons charges and is being held for arraignment.

On Friday, schools in the Sweet Home School District were in lockout while police searched for Wallace.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident should call Amherst Police at (716) 689-1322.

