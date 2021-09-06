Amherst Police: 23-year-old man facing multiple charges following report of attempted burglary

Officers were called to a home on Daisy Lane early Monday morning for a report of an attempted burglary.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man Monday morning after responding to a report of an attempted burglary.

Officers were called to a home on Daisy Lane around 7 a.m. According to police, the resident was able to take photos on her phone of the suspect that ran from her home. From there, officers searched the area and located the suspect an a business in the area.

Police say Ralik J. Barksdale was positively identified and arrested for the alleged crime; however, this was not his first run-in with police.

Barksdale was previously arrested by the Amherst Police Department on Sunday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property. That arrest happened during a traffic stop in which police say Barksdale initially refused to comply with the officer’s directions. Barksdale was released on an appearance ticket for that incident.

Police said during their investigation following Monday’s arrest, Barksdale is now facing charges for two counts of burglary, criminal mischief, and petit larceny for crimes that were committed Sunday evening.

It's alleged that Barksdale was found to be in possession of numerous items that are commonly taken in thefts from cars.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of theft is told to contact the Amherst Police Department at (716) 689-1311.