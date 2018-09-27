AMHERST, N.Y. - Amherst Police and the Sweet Home School District are warning residents about a possible door-to-door scam in the community.

The school district posted to Twitter Thursday that they have been alerted to a situation involving three adolescent boys who are walking door-to-door in the North French/Philip Drive area asking for monetary donations in support of the PTA.

The district said they believe this is a scam.

Amherst Police are asking residents that if you believe there is suspicious activity, to call the Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.

