BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man will face six years in prison after admitting to sexually abusing a woman.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 42-year-old Ibrahim Amin pleaded guilty to a sexual abuse charge last month.

He admitted to having sexual contact with a woman without her consent.

Amin will have 10 years of post-release supervision.

He will also have to register as a sex offender once released from prison.

