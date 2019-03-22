BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Friday for murdering his roommate's boyfriend in July 2017.

Dydisci Martin, 26, shot his roommate's boyfriend, Leon 'Bruno' Nelson, Jr., 48, to death and then hid his body in the basement of a home on May Street in July 2017.

A jury found Martin guilty of murder in the second degree.

“The family of the victim asked for the maximum sentence, and I am pleased that the judge granted their request,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn in a press release.

