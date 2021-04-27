Amherst man pleads guilty to trafficking exotic African wild cats

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Christopher Casacci, 38, sold dozens of African wild cats as kittens for $7,500 to $10,000 each, marketing them as "house pets."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trafficking exotic African wild cats.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York says Christopher Casacci, 38, advertised, imported and sold dozens of caracals and servals between February and June of 2018.

Casacci sold the African wild cats as kittens for $7,500 to $10,000 each, marketing them as "house pets," despite the wild nature of the animals and the fact that both species grow to be approximately 40 pounds. Both caracals and servals are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. Additionally, under New York State law, the sale and possession of both species is restricted.

The United States Attorney's Office notes that Casacci claimed he was a big cat rescue organization and falsified transport documents hiding the species of the African wild cats, claiming they were domestic crossbreeds.