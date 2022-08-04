Amherst man pleads guilty to attempted robbery charge from Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino incident

Joseph Whitney, 38, was linked to the crime through DNA evidence, according to Erie County District Attorney's Office.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man pleaded guilty to an attempted robbery charge after he was linked to the crime through DNA evidence.

Joseph Whitney, 38, also known as Jamale Whitney, of Amherst pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of attempted robbery in the second degree (class "D" felony).

Prosecutors say Whitney used a wrench to break into a vehicle parked outside of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino on Jan. 4.

The victim, who owned the car, approached Whitney who was standing next to the vehicle. Whitney is said to have punched the victim, which caused him to fall to the ground.

Whitney ran from the scene with a bag that contained $1,400.

The victim, a male in his 50s, went to urgent care for treatment of an injury to his knee, as well as pain and swelling in his face.

Whitney was linked to the crime from DNA that was found on the front passenger side door of the victim's vehicle.

Whitney faces a maximum of seven years in prison as a second violent felony offender. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 15.