Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.

The man from Amherst, who is 39 years old, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. He was listed in critical condition, as of Saturday evening.

Anyone with information on this shooting, or any other crime, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.